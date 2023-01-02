Coach Pete Carroll said Brooks is undergoing tests on the knee injury that forced him from Sunday's win against the Jets, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Brooks entered Week 17 second in the NFL with 157 tackles, and he tacked on four more before exiting in the second quarter. Carroll noted the Seahawks "got our fingers crossed," so even though the inside linebacker wasn't able to put any weight on his leg at the time he suffered the injury, he may have avoided a worst-case scenario. The aforementioned tests likely will determine if Brooks misses the regular-season finale versus the Rams.