Seattle placed Brooks (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks' move to season-ending IR was inevitable after he was confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL in his knee during this past Sunday's win over the Jets. Head coach Pete Carroll said Brooks will undergo surgery to address the injury once the swelling in his knee subsides. The 25-year-old linebacker was named a Pro Bowl alternate this season after racking up a team-high 161 tackles to go with five pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games. Given the timing of his ACL surgery, Brooks could be in danger of opening training camp on the PUP list and may have to miss some game action to begin the 2023 season.