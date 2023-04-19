Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol said Wednesday that Brooks (knee) is making progress in his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in the team's Week 17 win over the Jets on Jan. 1, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brooks underwent surgery on his knee a few weeks later and is apparently bouncing back well nearly three months removed from the procedure. Before injuring his knee, Brooks was in the midst of another productive campaign, as he racked up an impressive 161 tackles to go with five pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games.