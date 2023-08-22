Brooks (knee-ACL) was back at practice Tuesday and the Seahawks are hopeful he will be ready for Week 1, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Brooks tore his ACL in Week 17 of last season, so a return for Week 1 would be quite the recovery. He passed his physical last week to get removed from the active/PUP list, so his return to practice is another step in the right direction. The linebacker has accumulated 345 tackles across 33 games in the previous two seasons.