Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Leaves game with ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brooks (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans.
Brooks sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Devin Bush has taken over at inside linebacker in Brooks' absence.
