Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that he would be shocked if Brooks (knee) does not play in the regular season opener, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brooks returned to practice Tuesday after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. The 2020 first-round pick has finished among the league's top-six leading tacklers each of the past two seasons, totaling 345 stops over this span. Brooks' availability Week 1 would represent a significant boost for Seattle's defense, which also re-signed six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner this offseason.