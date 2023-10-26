Brooks (calf) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Brooks appeared on the injury report Wednesday after logging nine tackles (seven solo) and half a sack during last week's win versus the Cardinals. With Bobby Wagner missing practice with an ankle injury, the Seahawks could be short-handed at linebacker for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
