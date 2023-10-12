Brooks (knee) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Brooks popped up on the injury report with a knee injury but still managed to practice. The 2020 first-round pick will look to be good to go for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and if he ends up being unable to play Devin Bush will start in his place.
