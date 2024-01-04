Watch Now:

Brooks (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday with the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Brooks was unable to play in the team's Week 17 loss to the Steelers due to an ankle injury and he has now opened the week as a limited participant. The linebacker will look to log a full session prior to the end of the week in order to be able to play Sunday versus the Cardinals.

