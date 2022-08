Brooks will call the plays as the starting inside linebacker for the Seahawks this season, Connor Zimmerlee of SI.com reports.

Brooks received this job after Bobby Wagner was cut in March. The 2020 first-round pick ranked second in the league last year with 184 tackles, which is more than Wagner ever produced in a year. Brooks is poised to lead the Seahawks in tackles again with Cody Barton starting alongside him. Consider Brooks an elite IDP option for 2022.