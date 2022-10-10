Brooks recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Brooks continues to have a nose for the ball in 2022, as he's now tied with Zaire Franklin and Roquan Smith for the league lead in tackles (54) through the first five weeks. The 2020 first-rounder has played all but two defensive snaps for Seattle this season, and he'll look to remain a focal point of the team's defense Sunday versus Arizona.