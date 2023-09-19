Brooks registered 11 tackles (six solo) against Detroit in Sunday's Week 2 overtime victory.

Brooks finished second on Seattle with his 11 stops, trailing only Julian Love's 13. The former increased his time on the field Week 2, playing on 88 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps after logging 64 percent against the Rams in Week 1. Brooks appears well on his way to a third straight campaign of elite tackle production with 23 through two weeks.