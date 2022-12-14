Brooks posted 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-24 defeat versus the Panthers.
Brooks tallied at least 10 tackles for the ninth time in 13 games this season. However, he actually finished as the team's third-leading tackler behind Cody Barton and Ryan Neal (knee). Brooks still far and away leads the Seahawks in tackles this season (141), and he now ranks just behind Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (142) for the league's most tackles through Week 14. Brooks will serve a vital role in slowing down the 49ers' prolific offense during Thursday Night Football in Week 15.