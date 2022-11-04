Brooks (ankle) was able to practice fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks picked up an ankle injury at some point after the Seahawks' win over the Giants and was forced to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. With the linebacker recording a full practice Thursday, there's a good chance Brooks will be able to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday.
