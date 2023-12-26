Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that it was "going to be hard to get [Brooks] (ankle) back," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Brooks reaggravated a nagging ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's win at Tennessee and sat out the rest of the game. If he can't go versus the Steelers, Devin Bush could draw the start against his old team in Week 17.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Practices fully•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Limited in walk-through Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Clear to play Monday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Gets in limited session Friday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: No practice Thursday•