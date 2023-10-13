Brooks did not practice Thursday due to rest/knee, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. The linebacker has started all four games this season and recorded 41 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
