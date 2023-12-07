Brooks (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll noted Wednesday that the ankle injury Brooks is dealing with is "a medial sprain, it's not a high ankle-sprain." He sustained the injury in the first half of Week 12 against the Cowboys and did not return to the game. Brooks' practice participation throughout the week will give a clearer picture for his availability Sunday against the 49ers. If he's unable to play, Devin Bush and Nick Bellore are candidates for more snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter Bobby Wagner.