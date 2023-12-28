Brooks (ankle) was a non-participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brooks is "pretty sore" according to head coach Pete Carroll and the team has to "wait and see what happens" this week after the linebacker was forced to exit Sunday's victory over Tennessee early due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old will look to make back to practice before the end of the week in order to be available for Sunday's critical matchup with the Steelers.