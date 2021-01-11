Brooks posted 57 tackles and two pass breakups over 14 regular-season games (six starts) during the 2020 season. He added eight tackles in the wild-card loss to the Rams.

Brooks started four of the final five regular-season games, and he posted 28 stops among those starts. The rookie first-rounder didn't play more than 77 percent of the defensive snaps in any game. For a linebacker with 20 tackles for loss and three sacks during his senior season at Texas Tech, it was an underwhelming campaign for Brooks. The 22-year-old will look to improve this summer, and he could handle a larger role in 2021 if K.J. Wright, the team's starting strong-side linebacker, doesn't re-sign in Seattle.