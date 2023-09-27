Brooks recorded nine tackles (five solo), including a half-sack, in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.
Brooks once again paced the team's linebackers in tackles while also being involved in his first quarterback takedown. The 25-year-old is now up to 32 tackles over the first three games this year.
