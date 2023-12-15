Brooks (ankle) did not practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks played through an ankle sprain in Week 13 but was still on the field for 85 percent of defensive snaps and tallied six tackles. Given that, it's likely he'll be ready to suit up Monday against the Eagles, though it would be reassuring for him to take the practice field either Friday or Saturday.
