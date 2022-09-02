Brooks (hamstring) didn't take the field during the 2022 preseason.
Brooks hasn't fully shaken off the hamstring injury that he sustained in early August, but there's no indication that his status in in jeopardy for Week 1. In fact, the Seahawks only kept one backup inside linebacker, Nick Bellore, signaling that they're not too worried about Brooks' status. Brooks led the league last year with 184 tackles (109 solo). He's a premier IDP option again this season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Misses practice•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Locked into starting role•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Piles up 184 tackles•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Six straight with 10-plus stops•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Another double-digit effort•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Up to 113 stops•