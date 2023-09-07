Brooks (knee) was taken off of Seattle's injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Brooks is expected to play in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Rams despite having torn his ACL late last season. The 2020 first-round pick will start alongside Bobby Wagner and help serve as an anchor of Seattle's defense.
