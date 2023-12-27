Brooks (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Brooks re-injured his ankle in the first quarter of last Sunday's win over the Titans. He initially sprained the ankle on Nov. 30 versus Dallas. Coach Pete Carroll has already hinted that Brooks won't play in Week 17 against the Steelers. Devin Bush would be a candidate for increased reps against his former team.
