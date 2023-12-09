Brooks (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brooks missed back-to-back practices to start the week, but was able to log a limited session Friday. He sustained an ankle sprain in the Seahawks' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys and played a season0-low 25 defensive snaps. If Brooks ends up ruled out for Sunday's game, Devin Bush figures to slot in as the starting inside linebacker alongside Bobby Wagner.