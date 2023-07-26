Brooks (knee) was placed on the Seahawks' active/PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brooks was leading the NFL in tackles (161) at the time he suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of last season, and he's still on the road to recovery. The 2020 first-round pick has been a great signal caller for Seattle's defense since being drafted, and he'll get some help in the linebacking corps with the return of Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner in 2023. Head coach Pete Carroll expressed hope that Brooks will be ready to go for the Seahawks' Sept. 10 season opener versus the Rams.