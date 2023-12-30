Brooks (ankle) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 2020 first-round pick was surprisingly listed as questionable after a limited practice session Friday, but he's now set to miss Sunday's affair just as the Seahawks originally expected. In Brooks' stead, Devin Bush is expected to join Bobby Wagner as Seattle's top inside linebackers.