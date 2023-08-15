Brooks (knee) passed a physical Tuesday, and the Seahawks activated him from the active/PUP list, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brooks tore his right ACL in Week 17 of last season, spurring January surgery to repair the knee. Coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism in April that Brooks would be able to practice at some point during training camp, and that has come to pass. Tuesday's move doesn't necessarily mean Brooks will be ready to go by Week 1, but the inside linebacker now can participate in walkthroughs while increasing his activity level. Once he's healthy, he'll be a coveted IDP after racking up 345 tackles in 33 games over the last two campaigns.