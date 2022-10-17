Brooks posted 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.
Brooks has posted at least nine tackles in all six games this season, and he currently is third in the league with 65 tackles (41 solo). He continues to be a must-start fantasy option.
