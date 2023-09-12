Brooks registered 12 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Nine of Brooks' 12 tackles came in the second half of Sunday's game as the Rams shifted to a run-focused offense with the lead in hand. His tackling numbers -- second only to Bobby Wagner's 19 -- is impressive given that he was on the field for just 64 percent of the defensive snaps. Brooks was cleared from the team's injury report Wednesday after fully recovering from a torn ACL injury he sustained in Week 17 of the 2022 season. He'll continue to anchor Seattle's defense alongside Wagner as they hit the road for Week 2 against the Lions.