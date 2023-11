Brooks tallied 11 tackles (nine solo), including one for loss, and added a pass breakup in Sunday's Week 9 loss to Baltimore.

Seattle was routed in the defeat, but Brooks continued to his standout season with his fifth double-digit tackle effort of the campaign. The veteran linebacker has at least seven stops in each of his eight games this season, giving him a very reliable IDP floor. With 78 tackles on the campaign, Brooks is on pace to surpass 150 stops for the third straight year.