Brooks (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday after being a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough,John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks has been dealing with the ankle injury since Week 13 but has yet to miss a game. The fourth-year pro has 109 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.
