Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Brooks (knee) is "doing really well" but remains without a specific timeline on his recovery, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brooks suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of this past campaign, and based off of coach Carroll's recent comments, the Seahawks are optimistic that his recovery is on schedule and that he'll be able to bounce back. It's currently unclear whether the 25-year-old will be ready for the start of the 2023 season, but there's been nothing except positive news up until this point regarding Brooks' rehabilitation process.