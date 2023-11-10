Brooks (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The fourth-year linebacker seems to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday, as he went from logging consecutive DNPs at Wednesday and Thursdays practices to a full go Friday. Head coach Pete Carroll also told reporters that Brooks did well in Friday's practice and that there's a "real good chance" he'll be in play this weekend, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.