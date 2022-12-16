Brooks (neck) has been downgraded to questionable to return to Thursday's game against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Brooks was initially deemed probable to return during the second half after being removed to be evaluated for a neck injury. While the results of this evaluation are still unclear, the third-year linebacker was seen watching the game from the sideline without his helmet on, per Dugar. With less than five minutes remaining, Brooks will have little time left to get back on the field before the end of this contest.