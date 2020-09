Brooks is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks are already without Bruce Irvin (knee) for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, so Brooks was handling the starting strong-side linebacker role Sunday before being forced out. As long as he's held out, Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven could see increased defensive snaps.