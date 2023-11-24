Brooks recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and a pick-six in Thursday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Brooks caught a tipped pass early in the third quarter and returned it 12 yards for the Seahawks' only touchdown of the game. This was the first interception of Brooks' career. The 2020 first-round pick now has 95 tackles (53 solo) through 11 games, and he has added 3.5 sacks and three pass breakups. He'll continue to be a premier IDP option down the stretch.