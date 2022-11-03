Brooks (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks is tending to an ankle injury following his least effective performance of the season, finishing with five tackles (five solo) in Week 8 against the Giants. His ability to practice over the next few days will likely determine his availability for Sunday in Arizona.
