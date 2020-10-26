Brooks made seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals.
In his return from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, Brooks started at weak-side linebacker but was held to a pitch count, handling just 45 percent of the defensive workload. Nevertheless, he tied for third on the team in tackles and was used as a spy on Kyler Murray at times. Brooks stopped Murray for a one-yard loss at the goal line in the first half and stuffed him on third down for no gain in the fourth quarter. It speaks to Brooks' talent and athleticism that he can track and slow down Murray, and with his role expected to expand during upcoming games, it's worth keeping an eye on the rookie first-rounder in IDP formats.
