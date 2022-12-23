Brooks (neck) does not carry a game status ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brooks was evaluated for a neck injury during the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to the 49ers, and he was limited during practice Wednesday after opening Week 16 prep with a full session Tuesday. Nevertheless, it appears he was able to work past this issue in time to suit up against Kansas City's prolific offense. Brooks has recorded 149 tackles, one sack and four passes defended over 14 games this season, so he could be in line for another massively productive outing Saturday.