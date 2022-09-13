Brooks posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season, and he picked up right where he left off by leading the Seahawks in stops Week 1. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
