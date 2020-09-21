Brooks is expected to be the Seahawks' starting strong-side linebacker following news that Bruce Irvin will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brooks narrowly lost to K.J. Wright for the weak-side linebacker job to begin the season, but the rookie first-rounder appears locked into a starting role moving forward. While he might forfeit some snaps to Cody Barton, Brooks should be the primary backer with potential to play a three-down role. He's only played 15 defensive snaps this season and recorded one tackle.