Brooks (hamstring) is considered active for Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
Brooks picked up a hamstring injury that sidelined him during practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was then deemed questionable after logging a full session Friday, and he'll now be ready to suit up for his ninth consecutive contest alongside fellow starting inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. Brooks has accumulated 77 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks so far this season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Questionable Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Misses practice again•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Posts double-digit stops again•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Double-digit tackles Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Full practice Thursday•