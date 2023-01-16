Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Brooks will have surgery later this week to address the torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Although Brooks' recovery process is now underway, he still remains without a specific timetable for a return to football-related activities. The 25-year-old will aim to be available for the start of next season in the fall, after he led Seattle with 161 stops across 16 games played during the 2022-23 campaign.