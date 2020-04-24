Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Surprise pick by Seattle

The Seahawks selected Brooks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

Brooks was a bit of a surprise pick as many expected him to go in the second round while LSU's Patrick Queen was expected to be the next linebacker off the board. That's not to say Brooks is a bad pick, however. He's an uber-athletic sideline-to-sideline linebacker who has an impressive resume. The Texas Tech product ran a 4.54 40-yard dash and checks in with 32 and 7/8-inch arms to help him make tackles and take on blockers. Brooks racked up 108 tackles in his senior season at Texas Tech and lived in opponents' backfields, tallying 20.0 tackles for losses. He'll be a disruptive presence for the Seahawks' linebacking corps.