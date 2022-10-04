Brooks recorded 11 tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery in the 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Brooks led the league with 184 tackles last season, and he's tied for third through four games this year with 43 stops. Fantasy managers should fire up Brooks in their lineups without hesitation.
