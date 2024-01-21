Brooks finished the 2023 season with 111 tackles (62 solo), 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a pick-six across 16 games.

The return of Bobby Wagner meant Brooks took a backseat in the tackling department while Wagner led the league with 183 stops. However, Brooks set a career high with sacks and still posted his third straight season with more than 110 tackles. The Seahawks declined Brooks' fifth-year option before the season began, so he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March if the team doesn't re-sign him.