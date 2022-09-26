site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Tallies nine stops
Brooks posted nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.
Brooks has racked up a team-high 32 tackles (23 solo) through three games as he continues to be a premier IDP option. He's a must-start linebacker in Week 4 versus the Lions.
