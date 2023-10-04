Brooks recorded 10 tackles (four solo), including two sacks while also recovering a fumble in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.
Brooks was one of many Seahawks players to get a sack Monday, accounting for two of the team's 11 total quarterback takedowns in the contest. The linebacker now has 41 tackles, including the two sacks, over four games in 2023.
