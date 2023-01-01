Brooks has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets,

Brooks suffered what appeared to be a significant injury that led to immediate attention from a doctor, and had him being unable to put any weight on his leg. He did enter the team's medical tent right after, then he was ultimately carted off the field and to the locker room. This news is certainly a significant blow to the Seahawks and their defense, as they push for a playoff spot in the last two weeks of the season. Tanner Muse has stepped into replace him at inside linebacker.